Prospects good for gold mining advice in Apache Junction

Dan Ware, owner of Promack Treasure Hunting, will take to the podium 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29, for a free lecture at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction.
Mr. Ware will share basic facts about gold and discuss prospecting and the different methods of mining gold. He has years of experience on the subject, according to a release announcing the talk, and is familiar with the latest in equipment for both the professional and hobbyist.
He also will talk about the Superstition Mountain Treasure Hunters, a group headquartered out of his store at 10702 E. Apache Trail that allows members access to the club’s mining claims and inclusion in fun and instructional activities.
Prior to the lecture, the winning ticket will be drawn for a gold nugget that is the prize for the museum’s season-long raffle fundraising effort.
Mr. Ware’s presentation will be at the outdoor amphitheater so those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs or cushions for seating.
For more, www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
