Prospector Leo Club hosts pancake breakfast fundraiser Feb. 10
(Special to the Independent)
The Prospector Leo Club at Apache Junction High School is hosting its annual fundraising pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice breakfast to send four special-needs campers to Camp Tatiyee for a week.
It is 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1130 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction. Cost is a $6 donation.
Camp Tatiyee is owned and operated by the Lions Club in the White Mountains and serves nearly 600 special-needs campers per summer. The camp never charges a fee. The Leo Club’s motto is “we serve.”
