Program promotes personal healing using martial arts

A martial arts instructor will conduct a six-week program in Apache Junction designed to teach participants practices for mental, physical and spiritual health.

Qigong will be taught 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 16 in the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

“In a word, ‘qi’ means energy and ‘gong’ means work. By practicing various standing exercises and sitting meditations, you will learn how to strengthen the flow of energy and how to work on yourself mentally, physically and spiritually,” a release announcing the class stated.

The exercises incorporate motion and breathing, are easy to do and require no previous experience, according to the release.

Instructor Norman Orr has been a martial artist for more than 45 years and has an assortment of martial arts experiences upon which to draw.

“He has studied martial qigong with various kung-fu masters over the past 40 years and has been teaching various organized clinics, seminars and camps since the early 1970’s,” the release stated.

Mr. Orr continues to study and train in the martial arts by attending various seminars and working with other master level teachers.

Details about the program can be found in the city’s spring citizen brochure, which is available at the center or ajcity.net/parks.

Pre-registration for this program for those 18 years of age and older is required. Cost: $25.

