Popular tenor returns to Gold Canyon church for concert

The Performing Arts Series of Gold Canyon United Methodist Church presents tenor George Dyer in the opening concert of the 2019 concert series 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

The concert will take place in the 1,200-seat sanctuary of the church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

“George’s popularity is such that he holds the record for the largest audience for a single concert in this church,” according to a release.

Mr. Dyer spends most of his time in Branson, Mo, where he performs in the Americana Theatre.

Doug Benton, the church’s director of music ministries, stated in the release that Mr. Dyer “is one of the very few people who really can sing it all – and sing all of it very well.

“He is the most popular singer we have ever had. This year George’s program will include music from opera and classical, as well as sacred hymns and songs and popular music from Broadway to Bublé.”

Mr. Dyer’s daughter, Kendra, will join him for the performance.

The concert is open to the public at no charge. An offering will be received.

Everyone is asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item per person for the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank.

Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. For more information, contact 480-982-3776.

