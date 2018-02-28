Polka praise worship services March 10-11 at Mountain View Lutheran Church

Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction, will hold polka praise worship services (no communion), featuring Norm Seiss, at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 10, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 11. Non-perishable food items will be accepted.
The polka service is the same basic worship service celebrated with a unique mode of music, in which the melodies are joyous and inspiring with unusual music, and presented in a manner of dignity that enhances the solemnity of the service, according to a press release.
For more information, call 480-982-8266 or 1-866-532-0909 or e-mail mvlutheran@qwestoffice.net.