Pinal County Veterans Memorial Mardi Gras fundraiser in Gold Canyon Feb. 11

Pinal County Veterans Memorial’s fourth annual Mardi Gras Celebration is 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort in the white tent, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.
Howard Schneider from AZ Opry and his All-Star Dixieland Band will be playing. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
There will be prize drawings, 50/50 drawings and silent auction Items. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume. There will be a prize for the best Mardi Gras costume. Tickets $5. Call Nancy Fassbender at 520-280-4715 to get tickets.