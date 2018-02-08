Pinal County Veterans Memorial Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 11

Pinal County Veterans Memorial’s fourth annual Mardi Gras Celebration is 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort in the white tent, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

Howard Schneider from AZ Opry and his All-Star Dixieland Band will be playing. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

There will be prize drawings, 50/50 drawings and silent auction Items. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume. There will be a prize for the best Mardi Gras costume. Tickets $5. Call Nancy Fassbender at 520-280-4715 to get tickets.

