Pinal County Democratic Club hosts Congressional District 4 forum July 16

The Northern Pinal County Democratic Club is hosting a Congressional District 4 candidates forum 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 16, at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center’s conference center, 1001 N. Idaho Road.

“In place of our regular meeting we’ll be sponsoring a candidate forum for the Democratic candidates for Congressional District 4: Dr. David Brill, Delina DiSanto and Ana Maria Perez,” according to a release.

This forum will give Democrats and Independents in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area an opportunity to meet, ask questions of the candidates and hear about their backgrounds and plans for the district, according to the release.

Dr. Brill has been a Veterans Administration health care executive and owner of three small businesses.

“He understands the importance on living within your means, keeping your promises and looking out for customers and employees,” according to the release.

“(Ms.) DiSanto is a registered nurse and has seen first-hand the struggles people go through when it comes to their health and if they can afford healthcare. Delina believes in medicare for all and will be a strong leader on healthcare. She and her husband also run a contracting business, according to the release

Ms. Perez lives in Prescott Valley. She moved from her native Missouri to Sedona 15 years ago. She is semi-retired and working as a massage therapist.

“This focus on service and well-being adds to her analytical and bureaucratic skills, to help people come together to find the solutions we need as a community,” according to the release.

Dr. Brill and Ms DiSanto are officially on the ballot, having collected the required number of signatures. Ms. Perez has qualified as a write-in candidate for the Aug. 28 primary election.

The format for the forum includes brief opening remarks from each candidate. Questions from those in the audience will be given to the candidates for their thoughts on the issues.

There will be closing remarks by the candidates before the forum will be closed. There will be time at the beginning of the forum to meet individually with the candidates, according to the release.

The Northern Pinal County Democrats meet the third Monday of each month to talk about issues affecting the community and how to get involved in solutions that reflect their values, according to the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.