Pianists to perform as part of East Valley church’s Artist Series

The Brown and Brown Piano Duo will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 161 N. Mesa Drive, Mesa.

The concert is part of the church’s Artist Series.

The duo met as music students at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, and “they’ve delighted in entertaining audiences with their own special brand of music ever since,” according to a release.

The performers have opened for the Mills Brothers at the Chandler Center for the Arts and were featured entertainers at the home of Phyllis McGuire of The McGuire Sisters in Las Vegas.

“Two baby grands will be positioned front and center, and you’ll be delighted by the variety of old standards, jazz, Latin and gospel music,” the release stated.

For more information, call the church office, 480-964-8606, extension or visit in person. The church is at 2nd Street, just south of the YMCA.

