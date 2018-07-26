Photos tell story of William Boyce Thompson and his arboretum

Phoenix historian and author Sylvia Lee will present a slideshow 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, of vintage photos to familiarize visitors to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park with its landmarks and man for whom it is named.

Ms. Lee, who guides monthly walking tours narrating nuggets of arboretum history and putting her anecdotes in perspective next to trees and 1920’s structures, arranged the event for history fans who are physically unable to walk the main trail.

During the presentation, Pictures from Our Past – Slideshow and History Talk: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Ms. Lee will talk about Col. William Boyce Thompson and show images of vintage historic structures and arboretum gardens.

She will also share her behind-the-scenes knowledge from spending the past decade researching the history of state park.

Admission to Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior, is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free. Free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.

For more information, facebook.com/btarboretum or call 602-827-3000.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.