Paws 4 Life harvest festival benefits service animal cause

Paws 4 Life is having its 13th Annual Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Elks Lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. during which time there will be music, raffles, 50/50, silent auction, food and more.

Tickets are $20 per person – $10 of which goes toward a meal and the remainder to Paws 4 Life, which trains service animals.

The nonprofit relies entirely on volunteers and uses donations and fundraising to help meet the needs of clients who include the disabled and those on low incomes, according to a release.

“We have a student youth program, and they help work with the owners and their dogs also,” the release stated. “They can work their way up to a level-one dog trainer, learn about grooming and much more.

“We have worked hard to start our Deano Brandt Scholarship program. Each year it grows, and each year we are ever so grateful for everyone’s support.”

Besides food and entertainment, festival guests will be able to meet some of the programs service dogs and their trainers.

For information on tickets call 480-288-5174 or 480-550-1946. Tickets will be on sale until Thursday, Oct. 18.

