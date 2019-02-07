Paws 4 Life gears up for annual Spring Fling

The Paws 4 Life Spring Fling benefit is scheduled 2:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

The event will take place at 5027 E. Hidalgo St., Apache Junction. A shuttle will pick up guests.

Half of the ticket price goes to assist the nonprofit in providing training for animals that go on to provide a variety of services, and the other 50 percent pays for the cost of the event.

There will be music, food, arts and crafts and “possibly ‘Wyatt Earp’ will return again this year. He has popped in several times over the last 12 years,” event organizers stated in a release.

Tickets are $10 if purchased by Thursday, March 14, or $12 at the event.

Make checks payable to: Paws 4 Life and mail to: Paws 4 Life, 5027 E. Hidalgo St., Apache Junction, AZ, 85119.

For more information, phone: 480-288-5174, 480-550-1946 or 480-243-2278; email: paws4life2007@gmail.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.