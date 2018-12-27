Paws 4 Life car and motorcycle show Jan. 19 in Apache Junction

The Paws 4 Life annual fundraising car and motorcycle show is Jan. 19 at the Apache Junction Elks Club, 2455 N. Apache Trail.

Registration will be 8:30-9:45 a.m. Early car and motorcycle entry is $20 (before the day of show) and $25 the day of the show. Trophies will be given out at 2:30 pm. For information, call 480-288-5174 or 480-262-5479.

This year the car club with the most entries will receive a $200 prize, for a minimum of 20 cars, according to a release.

“This year we will also offer for the first 25 entries a food voucher for a hot dog/burger meal. Food will be done by Roderick and his barbecue wagon,” according to the release.

There will be raffles, crafts on sale, a bake sale, music and at 12:30 p.m. the blessing of the dogs.

Paws 4 Life is a nonprofit organization that specializes in service, therapy dog training, but also offers regular basic to advanced training for people who want their dogs to have good manners. Go to paws4life.net.

“Come and meet our first pony to certify as a service pony, Shadow. Paws relies on donations, and fundraising to continue its training processes. Many of our clients are on fixed incomes, or disability therefore our classes are affordable,” according to the release.

