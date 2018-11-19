Panel talks trails during SALT Speakers Series

Residents and visitors seeking information about local trails and how they can be used will have an opportunity to learn more Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

A panel of Superstition Area Land Trust volunteers will present a review and discussion, complete with illustrations and photos, during the edition of the SALT Speakers Series 6:30-7:30 p.m. in room B-117 of the center.

The series is co-sponsored by and the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation Department on most second and fourth Wednesdays from October through April, according to a release.

Among the trails included will be the Silly Mountain Park trail system, Lost Goldmine Trail and associated Tonto National Forest trails.

“SALT and its volunteers have a long history with a number of these trails, having been instrumental in acquiring the over $300,000 grant for purchase of the permanent trail easement through Arizona State Trust Land for approximately nine of the 11.5 miles of the Lost Goldmine Trail (ownership of the trail easement is with Pinal County),” the release stated.

The last portion of the Nov. 28 session will be presented by Dean Chambers of R2 Engineering and Design.

Mr. Chambers will present the proposed “Legends Loop” of connected pedestrian and equestrian trails around Apache Junction along with suggested thoroughfare alterations to accommodate bike lanes, according to the release, which added the proposed loop is a part of Apache Junction’s still-developing Active Transportation Plan.

To learn more about SALT, visit azsalt.org.

