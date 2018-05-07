Outdoor artists greet guests during May 12 reception in Superior

The Sonoran Outdoor Painters group will display new works and meet visitors 9 a.m.- noon, Saturday, May 12, at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior.
Over the past year, members focused their brushstrokes on the eucalyptus trees, magma cliffs and varied plants and terrain of Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, according to information provided by the arboretum.
Painting outdoors and with natural light – en plein air – is a challenge: sunlight and shadow can change fast, and most paintings must be completed quickly, the release stated.
Each artist in the show has at least one painting inspired by scenery of the region near Superior, and their works will be in the visitors center gallery through June.
Arboretum admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for children 5-12. Children under 5 are admitted free as are arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.