Organist Isabelle Demers concert March 4
Isabelle Demers
Organist Isabelle Demers, professor and head of the organ program at Baylor University in Texas, will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Call 480-982-3776 for information. Learn more about the artist at http://isabelledemers.org/bio.
