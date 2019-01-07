‘Ordinary Days’ at Zao Theatre in Apache Junction Jan. 18-26

After its successful run of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Zao Theatre is presenting the play “Ordinary Days” Jan. 18-26.

“This is a play by one of musical theater’s most exciting new composer/playwrights, Adam Gwon,” Hank Sheffer, publicity director for Zao Theatre in Apache Junction, said in a release.

“It is an honest and funny musical rendering concerning making connections in the town that never sleeps. ‘Ordinary Days’ is at the top of the heap as it weaves its story about four young New Yorkers whose lives have intersected as they each search for fulfillment, happiness, love and, well . . . cabs,” he said.

“Mr. Gwon’s delightful score and memorable lyrics capture their experiences in the Big Apple ring startlingly true-to-life. It is a musical that will comfortably fit anyone who has ever struggled to discover and appreciate the simple things in life that seem so often to be buried deep within complex places,” Mr. Sheffer said in the release.

With equal doses of humor and poignancy, “Ordinary Days” demonstrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City the unique and extraordinary place it is, according to the release.

Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances are Saturdays at 2 p.m. Jan. 18-26.

Zao Theatre is at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. For a listing of show performances or to order tickets, go to zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122.

