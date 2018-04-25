Old West Highway redevelopment area designation topic of meeting

Apr 25th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The project area for the Old West Highway plan. (Submitted graphic)

The city of Apache Junction is holding a work session and public hearing Tuesday, May 1, to discuss the establishment of the Old West Highway Redevelopment Area.

The boundaries are generally Old West Highway to the south, Superstition Boulevard to the north, Ironwood Drive to the west and Wickiup Road to the east. Precise boundaries can be found on the city’s website at https://www.ajcity.net/915/OWH-RA.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

For more information, contact Elan Vallender at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., 480-474-5071 or by e-mail at evallender@ajcity.net.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie