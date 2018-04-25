Old West Highway redevelopment area designation topic of meeting

The city of Apache Junction is holding a work session and public hearing Tuesday, May 1, to discuss the establishment of the Old West Highway Redevelopment Area.
The boundaries are generally Old West Highway to the south, Superstition Boulevard to the north, Ironwood Drive to the west and Wickiup Road to the east. Precise boundaries can be found on the city’s website at https://www.ajcity.net/915/OWH-RA.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
For more information, contact Elan Vallender at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., 480-474-5071 or by e-mail at evallender@ajcity.net.
