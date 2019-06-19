Oakwood Creative Care art gala June 21

The Art Gala will feature a collection of mixed-media pieces, refurbished furniture and a boutique of items for sale. (Oakwood Creative Care)

Oakwood Creative Care’s Town Center Campus in Mesa is hosting an Art Gala 3-6:30 p.m. June 21. Light refreshments will be served at the event at 247 N. Macdonald.

It will be “an incredible reflection of awesome talents, voices and hearts of people living with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s and other physical impairments,” according to a release.

“The Art Gala will feature a collection of mixed-media pieces, refurbished furniture and a boutique of items for sale. There are estimated over 200 works of art that will be displayed throughout the campus,” the release states.



“The exhibit presents a strong statement that a degenerative diagnosis does not mean a death sentence. Oakwood Creative Care is proving that people living with memory loss still have a voice and do not need to be locked away set apart from the community,” according to the release.

“Many of our members have never picked up a paintbrush but are now finding a sense of joy in learning to paint,” Annie Naugle, club director, said in the release.

“We are a very unique and special place that approaches senior care in a very meaningful and fulfilling way,” Sherri Friend, president and CEO at Oakwood Creative Care, said in the release. “We have a story to tell, and we want to tell it in a way that is as innovative and exciting as the way we deliver care to our members. Through the Art Gala, we are thrilled to tell you who we are, showcase what we do, and raise awareness for the voices.”

