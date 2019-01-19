Northern Pinal County Democratic Club meets Jan. 21 in Apache Junction
The executive board for the Pinal County Democratic Party for the 2018-20 election cycle includes: Chairperson Paul Skalicky, back right of U.S. flag; First Vice Chairperson Sharon Girard, third from left; Second Vice Chairperson Constance Jackson, fifth from left; Secretary Pat Atchue, fourth from left; Treasurer David Coward, sixth from left; Education Coordinator Ruth Conrad, second from left; and Affirmative Action Moderator Benjamin Johnson, first from left. (pinaldemocrats.org)
The Northern Pinal County Democratic Club will meet 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.
All who respect and agree with the values of the Democratic Party are invited, according to a release.
“Our guest of this meeting will be the new chair of the Pinal County Democratic Party, Paul Sakalicky. He will fill us in on the plans and activities coming up as we prepare for the 2020 election. We’ll also hear from Sharon Stinard who was recently elected as the chair of Legislative District 16 Democratic Committee,” Treasurer David Coward said in the release.
“We invite all that are interested in hearing from our Democratic Party leadership and how to get involved in helping to elect Democratic candidates and to monitor and respond to legislative initiatives that affect us all during the current session,” he said.
