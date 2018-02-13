Northern Pinal County Democratic Club meets Feb. 19 in Apache Junction

The Northern Pinal County Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. Special guests will be Bill Mundell and Sandra Kennedy, candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission; and David Shapira, candidate for Arizona state superintendent of public instruction.
Mr. Mundell and Ms. Kennedy are both former members of the corporation commission and have been state legislators. If you want to know what the Arizona Corporation Commission does and how it affects your daily lives, these two candidates can help answer your questions. Find out what this commission does and how important it is to elect people who are looking out for your interest on this very important fourth branch of our state government.
Mr. Shapira returns for his third visit to Apache Junction/Gold Canyon. He is an educator, has served in the state legislature and is a current member of the Tempe City Council. He is a dynamic speaker and passionate about providing the best educational experience for our children. It has been decades since we had an educator as the superintendent of public instruction and he will tell us why that is so important for our children and the future of Arizona.
We will be planning our participation in the Lost Dutchman Parade, happening later this month, and other opportunities on how you can get involved in the political process and help these, and other Democrats, get elected in November.
We invite all who are interested in meeting these candidates, discussing other issues of the day and to meet fellow Democrats from the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon area to attend this meeting. The Northern Pinal County Democrats meet every month on the third Monday of each month to talk about issues affecting our community and how to get involved in solutions that reflect our values.
Editor’s note: Kathy Guillen is a member of the Northern Pinal County Democratic Club .