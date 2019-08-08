Northern Pinal County Democratic Club meets Aug. 19 in Apache Junction

Kent Volkmer

Kent Volkmer, Pinal County attorney, will give an overview of the changes in the county’s criminal justice system at the 6 pm. Monday, Aug. 19, meeting of the Northern Pinal County Democratic Club. It will be held at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

“We’ll also have a candidate for corporate commission — Shea Stanfield — who will introduce herself and her qualifications for this state-wide position. Our own Shirley Ooley will give us an update on the political action committee running the AJUSD override/bond issue coming up in November. We’ll also hear from Sharon Stinard, who is the chair of Legislative District 16 Democratic Committee, with updates of activities and actions in our Legislative District,” according to the release.

Pinal County Attorney Volkmer strives to treat people with fairness, dignity and respect, according to the release.

“Upon stepping into his role as county attorney, Mr. Volkmer’s goal has been to create a system of individualized justice. Mr. Volkmer wants county prosecutors to look at each case on its individual merits and seek a penalty that fits each individual crime,” the release states.

Mr. Volkmer attended the University of Akron, obtaining both a law degree, with a certificate in litigation, and an MBA. During his years in the private sector, operating his own law firm, Mr. Volkmer served local community members in a variety of matters including juvenile law, both delinquency and dependency; family law, guardianships and conservatorships; probate; wills; estate planning; and criminal law, according to the release.

“We invite all that are interested in hearing about these topics and about your Democratic Party leadership and how to get involved in helping to elect Democratic candidates. The Northern Pinal County Democrats meet every month on the third Monday of each month to talk about issues affecting our community and how to get involved in solutions that reflect our values,” according to the release.

Bring a donation of non-perishable food, clothing or toiletries for the church donation box, which helps support local homeless folks in the community.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.