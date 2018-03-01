North Dakota Community Foundation hosts ND Picnic March 4 in Mesa

The North Dakota Community Foundation will be hosting the 51st annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa on Sunday, March 4. The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part-time in Arizona.
“We are excited to continue this great tradition of bringing North Dakotans together to reconnect with old friends and neighbors,” Kevin Dvorak, president and CEO of NDCF, said in a press release.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2:30 pm on Sunday, March 4, at Red Mountain Park, 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature oldies music by the band Spotlight, classic cars on display, a variety of food trucks and vendor booths and a special performance by Elvis Presley impersonator Chance Tinder. The cost to attend the picnic is $5 per person. Pay online in advance at www.NDCF.net/Picnic or at the registration table on the day of the event.
Although there is some seating available at the park, attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit www.NDCF.net/Picnic or www.facebook.com/ndpicnic.
Established in 1976, the North Dakota Community Foundation is a public, non-profit tax-exempt corporation which receives and distributes charitable funds to support a wide range of programs which benefit North Dakotans. NDCF manages more than 600 charitable funds for various North Dakota communities and donors, including 64 community foundations and more than 100 scholarship funds.