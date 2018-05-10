New season brings food trucks, discounts to aquatic center

The Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center is preparing to open Saturday, May 26, for a season of events and a new feature – food truck vendors.
Most important, according to a release from Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, is being safe around water. To help, the city is offering swim lessons for ages 6 months and up.
Lessons are offered in the morning and evenings and are split into two-week sessions with five different sessions being offered during the season. For those looking for a way to exercise at the pool, there are water aerobics, water tone and sculpt class or adult lap swim.
The Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center is at 1091 W. Southern Ave.
Each month also features a special event, including Fit Families Sweat and Splash in May, Itty Bitty Beach Party in June and Teen Glow Night in July.
More information on all aquatic and parks and recreation programs can be found in the Summer Citizen Brochure at ajcity.net/parks or at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
City officials also announced that a variety of food truck vendors will be in the parking lot of Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center throughout the summer. The concession stand will no longer be selling snacks at the pool; however, there will be a beverage vending machine with cold water, soda and other drinks, the release stated
The city also has made changes to the pool schedule this summer. The pool opens to the public on May 26 with open swim noon-6 p.m. The fee is $1.50 for youth and $2.50 for adults.
Pool pass discounts will be offered through Monday, May 28, and are available at the Multi-Generational Center or at the pool opening weekend. A family discount pass is $83 (regular $110), adult pass, $53 (regular $73) and youth pass, $38 (regular $50).
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.