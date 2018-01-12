Jan. 12: New Frontiers for Lifelong Learning open house
New Frontiers for Lifelong Learning, a peer-led organization, is having an open house 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Red Mountain Community College’s second-floor Community Room (M200) in the Mesquite Bldg, 7110 E. McKellips Road in Mesa.
It is an opportunity to expand learning and increase social resources and volunteer opportunities.
Membership fee is $80 per year. Call 489-461-7497 for more information or visit https://newfrontiers.mesacc.edu.
