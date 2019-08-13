New dance classes offered by Apache Junction Parks and Recreation

“Jazzin & Tappin” and “Hip Hop” classes now offered by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. (Submitted photo)

Stacy J is back by popular demand with Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and is offering two new dance classes for various ages and skill levels.

Jazzin & Tappin will get participants moving to upbeat music combined with fluid dance movement and rhythmical expression percussively with their feet, according to a release.

“A fun and enthusiastic class for all of those with a passion to move. Tap shoes are available to borrow. Please wear moveable clothing,” the release states.

The class will be offered to three age groups. The 4- to 6-year-old class will run 4:15-5 p.m., the 7- to 9-year-old class 6:30-7:15 p.m. and the 10 years and older class 8-8:45 p.m. The registration fee is $30.

In Hip Hop with Stacy J, learn rhythmic phrasing, conditioning, stretching and funky, upbeat choreography. Emphasis is placed on coordination, learning counts and combinations, according to the release.

Hip Hop is offered to two age groups: The 4- to 6-year-old class is 5-5:45 p.m. and the 7- to 9-year-old class is 5:45-6:30 p.m. The registration fee is $30.

Classes are held each Tuesday starting Aug. 13 and ending Aug. 27. For more information on these classes or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181, register online at ajcity.net/onlinereg, or sent an email to ajpr@ajcity.net.

