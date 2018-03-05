‘Music With Friends’ March 9-10 in Gold Canyon

By Laura Yale
Special to Independent Newsmedia
MountainBrook Village’s Village Voices are warming up their musical “pipes” and conducting the final rehearsals for the debut of their spring concert, “Music With Friends,” to be performed March 9 and 10 at the Superstition Center, 5782 S. Mountainbrook Drive in Gold Canyon.
Friends tuning up instruments include many from the MountainBrook Band and members of the local string group, The Desert Darlin’s. And a perennial friend of the Voices, percussionist Kevin Kilzer, will likely add a few of his special sound effects to surprise the crowd and Director Patty Sobek.
Music lovers of all stripes will want to join friends for a hand-clapping, toe-tapping and spirit-lifting evening.
This year’s concert will feature solos on trumpet for “What A Wonderful World,” violin for “Ose Shalom,” and fiddle, harmonica and banjo for “Mountain Music.” The program is especially eclectic this year, with Old West standard “Home on the Range” to the Mamas and the Papas “I Dig Rock & Roll Music,” the silly Hollywood classic “Friendship” and “Sh-Boom” to the spiritual “You Raise Me Up.”
Tickets are on sale at MountainBrook Activity Office across from the Mountain Brook golf course on MountainBrook Drive off U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon.
Tickets are $10 each for 400 open seats each evening. If available, tickets may be sold at the door on concert nights March 9 and 10 beginning when doors open at 6:15 p.m., with the curtain going up promptly at 7 p.m.
So come out and join the Village Voices for an evening of “Music With Friends.”
Editor’s note: Laura Yale is a volunteer with the MountainBrook Village’s Village Voices.