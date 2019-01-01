Museum’s free lecture series begins Jan. 3 with the story of the Lost Dutchman

Those interested in learning more about the history and legend of the local area should dig out a portable lawn chair and mark Thursday afternoons, Jan. 3-April 4, as “Superstition Mountain Museum free lecture day.”

Fourteen free presentations, given by expert speakers and performers, will intrigue, educate and entertain attendees each Thursday afternoon at the museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88) in Apache Junction.

“Programs are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. outdoors in the amphitheater against the beautiful backdrop of the Superstition Mountains. Early birds can enjoy a free live demonstration of the museum’s 70-ton, 20-stamp ore mill, which will shake the earth prior to each week’s lecture beginning at 1 p.m.,” according to a release.

Kicking off the free lecture series this winter will be one of the most popular of all the lectures, “The Lost Dutchman and his Mine,” presented by Teton Ken on Thursday, Jan. 3. This annual presentation discusses who Jacob Waltz was, his life and death in Phoenix and how the clues (and gold) he left behind at his death kindled a flame of interest that has resulted in a mother lode of mystery and history.

Admission to all of the lectures is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees are asked to bring seating.

Also in January are the following lectures:

Jan. 10, Hank Sheffer, “The Apacheland Movie Ranch Fires.”

Jan. 17, Jodi Akers, “The History of the Apache Trail.”

Jan. 24, David and Kit Ellingson, “The Salt River Wild Horses.”

Jan. 31, Richard Leveille, “Superstition Scenery.”

The museum is open every day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., closing only for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information on the lecture series or any of the other 2019 major events, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

