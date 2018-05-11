Museum screens classic comedies for free in June, July

Screen stars of the past from Cary Grant to Laurel and Hardy are part of the classic comedy movie lineup for June and July in the air-conditioned Elvis Chapel at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail.
The movies, which will run twice weekly Tuesday, June 5-Saturday, July 28, will be preceded by a comedy short at 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Saturday.
Snacks, including popcorn, candy bars, ice cream and soda, will be available for purchase. The matinees feature such films as “My Favorite Brunette” with Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour and “The Flying Deuces” with Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.
It all begins June 5 with 1963’s “Charade” starring Mr. Grant, Audrey Hepburn and Walter Matthau.
Other movies in the series are: “Africa Screams,” June 12, 16 with Abbott and Costello; “At War with the Army,” June 19, 23 with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis; “My Favorite Brunette,” June 26, 30; “The Flying Deuces,” July 3, 7; “His Girl Friday,” July 10, 14 with Mr. Gant and Rosalind Russell; “Jack and the Beanstalk,” July 17, 24, Abbott and Costello; and “Road to Bali,” July 24, 28 with Mr. Hope and Bing Crosby.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 480-983-4888 or visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.