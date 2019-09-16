Museum hosts free Fall Family Fun Fest Nov. 2

Dr. Blackjack and his magic show at the Superstition Mountain Museum. (Superstition Mountain Museum)

The first major all-day event for the 2019-20 season at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail north of Apache Junction, this fall is an event that the whole family will enjoy and it’s free.

The ground will shake when the 20-stamp ore mill gears up for operation. Also check out the the huge G-scale model train exhibit that recounts the history of the railroad in Arizona. (Superstition Mountain Museum)

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the museum will host a Fall Family Fun Fest highlighted by the reopening of the big trains — the huge G-scale model train exhibit that recounts the history of the railroad in Arizona, according to a release.

Bring the whole family out to enjoy this full day of excitement and fun.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and won’t close until 4 p.m. It will be a special day full of activities and entertainment designed to delight children of all ages, the release states.

The ground will shake when the 20-stamp ore mill gears up for operation at 11 a.m. Teton Ken and his animal pals will be on hand to entertain both young and old. Youngsters can try their hands at panning for gold.

Gunfights, staged by the Superstition Mountain Regulators, will be disturbing the peace throughout the day, and Cowboy Steve will amaze with his rope tricks. There will be food and snacks available and some special surprises, the release states.

The Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88) and open every day of the year except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. or call 480-983-4888.

