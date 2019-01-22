Museum features wine at Feb. 2 fundraiser

Tickets are available for the Superstition Mountain Museum’s annual Sampling at the Superstitions fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

The evening will be an opportunity to enjoy wine samples, food, history, live and silent auction offerings and musical entertainment by Pat Roberts and the Heymakers.

Ticket prices are $40 for a single and $70 per couple. To purchase, visit the gift shop at the museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, which is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day or superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

“Guests attending the event will sample and savor wine as they move about the museum and grounds. Along with the wine, party-goers partake of a buffet line of fine food catered by Carefree Catering,” according to a release.

Auction items include a helicopter ride to the Four Peaks Amethyst Mine, a wine party for 20, artwork, restaurant meals, golf items more.

