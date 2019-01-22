Museum features wine at Feb. 2 fundraiser

Tickets are available for the Superstition Mountain Museum’s annual Sampling at the Superstitions fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

Wine will flow at the Superstition Mountain Museum’s wine sampling fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 2. (Submitted photo)

The evening will be an opportunity to enjoy wine samples, food, history, live and silent auction offerings and musical entertainment by Pat Roberts and the Heymakers.

Ticket prices are $40 for a single and $70 per couple. To purchase, visit the gift shop at the museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, which is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day or superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

“Guests attending the event will sample and savor wine as they move about the museum and grounds. Along with the wine, party-goers partake of a buffet line of fine food catered by Carefree Catering,” according to a release.

Auction items include a helicopter ride to the Four Peaks Amethyst Mine, a wine party for 20, artwork, restaurant meals, golf items more.

