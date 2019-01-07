Mollie B performs in March at Apache Junction church

Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B Polka Party TV show, will appear March 4, 5 and 7 at Mountain View Lutheran Church in Apache Junction.

The performer began her career in her father’s band and since has been on more than 35 recordings, sharing “her many talents with fans in over 30 states and 11 countries, and (she) continues to inspire young musicians with her love for music,” according to a release.

Among other accomplishments, the entertainer co-wrote a song for the new Clint Eastwood movie “The Mule” and is in the film, was inducted into the International Polka Association in September and has been awarded the favorite international female vocalist by the International Polka Association.

The church is at 2122 Goldfield Road, Apache Junction.

For more information on the shows, times and tickets, visit squeezeboxband.com/bookings.

