Mesa theater will be home for inaugural film festival

Brick Cave Media has announced the inaugural Brick Cave Film Festival, which will take place Oct. 26 at the Nile Theater in Mesa.

The festival will feature short films from any part of the world, with the 3- 10-minute films being based upon stories that are provided by authors published by Brick Cave Media.

“We are excited to continue to expand Brick Cave’s presence in media with the Brick Cave Film Festival, and with our own film experience that extends back over 10 years, we know that the stories our authors create will inspire some great films,” Brick Cave CEO Bob Nelson stated in a release.

The organization has announced that the submission process will be open to filmmakers starting Friday, March 1, and will be managed through the FilmFreeway.com Festival Management site.

“From the time that the stories are released on March 1, filmmakers will have five months to complete their film and submit before the deadline of July 31,” the release stated.

“Filmmakers will be given access to all of the stories and can choose to create one or more films to be entered into a story category. Film submission will be free of charge, and the winner in each story category will receive a cash prize.”

Filmmakers will be asked to base their films on one of the stories but are encouraged to bring their own interpretation to the screen.

“These are not scripts,” Mr. Nelson stated. “These are starting points for filmmakers to use in their own creations.”

Additional Information will be available to anyone interested at brickcavefilmfestival.com.

