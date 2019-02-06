Mesa museum prepares for I Love Science Day

I Love Science Day will feature scientists and institutions from a range of STEM disciplines Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald, Mesa.

From 9-11 a.m., visitors will learn how airplanes fly and cars move, see how science helps agriculture, explore space and more, according to a release.

“Get hands-on with crafts and live demos and meet people from different fields,” the release stated.

“Observe ongoing scientific experiments and participate in science-based activities and a variety of fun crafts.

Cost is $7; members are free.

