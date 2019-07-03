Mesa July 4 festival includes fireworks, a Revolutionary War reenactment

A festival to celebrate America’s freedom and independence will be held 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Amphitheatre campus, 263 N. Center St., and along Center Street between First Street and University Drive. It is sponsored by Titan Solar Power.



The temperatures may be hot, but participants can stay cool at the event with KOOL Zones sponsored by KOOL-FM, which include misting fans; a Mesa Fire and Medical Department spray truck; and an air-conditioned Valley Metro bus. There will also be activities, displays and events inside Mesa Convention Center, according to a release.

Attractions include:

Entertainment on three outdoor stages: Mesa Amphitheatre; Stage America, on the grass near Center and Second Streets; and the Mesa Music Festival Stars and Stripes Stage, on the grass between the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Main Library.

The Arizona Celebration of Freedom’s Salute to America program starts at 9:20 p.m., on Stage America, and will be followed at approximately 9:30 p.m. by a fireworks extravaganza. “The fireworks will be more spectacular than ever with bigger shells and a bigger finale. The fireworks, as is tradition, will be accompanied by patriotic music,” according to the release.

One of the new attractions for the 10th year of the event is the Let Freedom Ring Laser Light Show inside the Mesa Convention Center. There will be three 20-minute shows at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. featuring laser displays, photos and patriotic music.

Back by popular demand for the second consecutive year is the Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show. It features professional BMX stunt riders performing stunts and jumps on customized ramps near the All American Food Court. Performances are scheduled at 6:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

The Freedom Express trackless train will offer free rides to children and adults.

BYOB: Bring Your Own Bottle. Stop by the water bottle refill station outside Mesa Amphitheatre and fill up your water bottle for free. Courtesy of City of Mesa Water Resources, participants can stay cool and hydrated while they enjoy the celebration.

Mesa Convention Center will host a historical presentation of the flags of the U.S. along with the Hall of Flags featuring flags from every state and the U.S. territories.

A Revolutionary War reenactment at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at the Mesa Amphitheatre from the reenactment group We Make History. During the reenactments, black-powder firearms will be in use. They are not dangerous to spectators but produce loud gunshot sounds. Life in 1776 Revolutionary War artifacts will be on display inside the Mesa Amphitheatre.

Go to azcelebrationoffreedom.org.

