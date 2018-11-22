Merry Main Street Nov. 23-Jan. 4 in downtown Mesa

For the fourth consecutive year, Merry Main Street will bring thousands of holiday revelers to downtown Mesa. The celebration of the season will be held Nov. 23 through Jan. 4.

The festivities begin 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, with an evening of music, food, and fun for everyone. Beginning with a program and tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. at Main Street and Macdonald, you can spend the evening strolling through downtown enjoying the sights and sounds of the holiday season, according to a release.

Merry Main Street will again feature the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink with over 5,000 square feet that will be open more than 40 days attracting thousands of skaters.

Other attractions at Merry Main Street are Mesa Christmas Market, Jack Frost Food Truck Forest, Mesa’s Christmas tree that is nearly four stories tall, Santa’s sELFie Village, Main Street Express trackless train, free visits with Santa, Holiday Happenings at the MAC (Mesa Arts Center), and rides on the Polar Express. For a list of activities, go to merrymainst.com.

Merry Main Street is sponsored by the City of Mesa, SRP, Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Mesa Parks and Recreation, Lennar Homes, Visit Mesa, M.U.R.A.L., KMLE-FM, CORE Construction, Stacy & Witbeck, McCarthy, Valley Metro, Titan Solar, Blount Contracting, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Jimmy Johns, Mobile Mini, Downtown Mesa Association, Mesa Arts Center and Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, according to the release.

