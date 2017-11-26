Meetings from the calendar

Editor’s note: Items on the calendar page of the monthly printed Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper run free of charge as space is available. Please submit items by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com by the fifth of the month for the newspaper that runs mid-month to mid-month.
Apache Junction City Council Study Sessions: Regularly scheduled study sessions of the Apache Junction City Council are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Apache Junction City Council meetings: Regularly scheduled meetings of the Apache Junction City Council are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Water Utilities Community Facilities District meetings: Regularly scheduled meetings of the Water Utilities Community Facilities District (made up of members of the Apache Junction City Council) are held at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month or as needed in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Board of Adjustment Meetings: Regularly scheduled meetings of the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment are held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month or as needed at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Superstition Fire and Medical District Board Meetings: The Superstition Fire and Medical District board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month or as needed at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road. Agendas are posted at http://sfmd.az.gov under “SFMD Board of Directors.”
Library Board of Trustees Meetings: The board generally meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn more at https://www.ajpl.org/library-board/.
Board of Supervisors meetings: The Pinal County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays or as needed in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Agendas are posted at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AgendaMinutes.aspx.
Planning and Zoning Commission: Meetings of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission are held at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month or as needed at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1: Meetings are held at 8 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month (except in December, when it is the third Tuesday), in the district board room, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. Agendas are posted at www.smcfd.org.