Meeting tonight on medical-marijuana building planned in Apache Junction

Constructing a building at a medical marijuana cultivation and infusion facility at 1575 E. 18th Ave. will be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The commission is to hear a presentation, discuss the proposal, hold a public hearing and vote on the case, according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
MBD Holdings LLC, the owner, and Perpetual Healthcare Inc., the applicant, represented by Lindsay Schube and Nick Sobraske of Gammage and Burnham PLC, are seeking an amendment to a 2015 conditional use permit to construct the building.
