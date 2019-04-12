May 3 golf scramble to benefit My Hope Bag, a non-profit supporting the breast cancer community

Registration for the annual golf tournament to benefit My Hope Bag, a local non-profit organization that supports the breast cancer community, is underway. Online registration is being accepted at myhopebag.org.

The tournament will take place Friday, May 3 at Red Mountain Ranch Country Club Golf Course, 6425 E. Teton Circle in Mesa. The shotgun start begins at 7:30 a.m. Golfer check-in begins at 6 a.m., according to a release.

The four-person golf scramble is $100 per golfer and includes golfing, continental breakfast, lunch and golf goodie bags. There will be a silent auction, raffle drawing, game prizes for golfers and more.

My Hope Bag is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more than six years, it has devoted its energy to passionately supporting the breast cancer community. ​Whether it’s a hand-delivered bag of HOPE filled with local resources and other comforting items, regular communication, or emotional support, My Hope Bag is committed to making sure no one faces breast cancer alone. Go to MyHopeBag.org.

