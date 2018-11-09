Master Gardeners to explain Xeriscape principles at AJ library

The Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners will discuss the principles of xeriscaping 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Participants will learn such things as how to conserve water, time and money “and still bring color and year-round interest to our desert gardens.

“You’ll learn why xeriscape does not have to mean zero scape,” according to a release.

Experts will explain the benefits of using native plants and how they provide a habitat for wildlife without excessive watering, fertilizers or pesticides.

They also will discuss native and desert-adapted plants that support birds, bees and butterflies while adding beauty to gardens, the release stated.

For more information on the free event call 480-474-8555 or visit the library website at ajpl.org.

