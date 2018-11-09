Master Gardeners to explain Xeriscape principles at AJ library

Xeriscaping does not have to mean “zero scape,” according to Master Gardeners. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners will discuss the principles of xeriscaping 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Participants will learn such things as how to conserve water, time and money “and still bring color and year-round interest to our desert gardens.

“You’ll learn why xeriscape does not have to mean zero scape,” according to a release.

Experts will explain the benefits of using native plants and how they provide a habitat for wildlife without excessive watering, fertilizers or pesticides.

They also will discuss native and desert-adapted plants that support birds, bees and butterflies while adding beauty to gardens, the release stated.

For more information on the free event call 480-474-8555 or visit the library website at ajpl.org.

