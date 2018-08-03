Maricopa County brings back free parks camping promotion

Beginning Oct. 1, the Buy One, Get One camping promotion returns to several locations managed by the Maricopa County’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.

“The board takes a lot of pride in our parks system because it showcases so beautifully what is unique about living in the Sonoran Desert,” stated Steve Chucri, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. “A lot of families look forward to the fall camping season, and this promotion is a great way to encourage our county residents to enjoy nature.”

To receive the free night, park visitors must contact the park they are planning to stay at either by phone or in person. The promotion will be applied to stays booked between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10.

Reservations booked online or before the Aug. 1 launch of the promotion are not eligible.

“While this promotion is not valid for reservations made online, I’d like to remind park visitors that they can still book their spring visit up to six months prior to arrival via our reservation system,” stated R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation director. “The system allows visitors to take virtual tours of the campsites, view campsite specifications and reserve their favorite spots from their computers and mobile devices.”

Participating parks include Cave Creek Regional Park, McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park and White Tank Mountain Regional Park.

To learn more about the offer or a county park, visit maricopacountyparks.net or phone 602-506-2930.

