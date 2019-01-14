March weekend highlights Mexican artistry at museum

The Superstition Mountain Museum will present a three-day Mexican artistry event Friday-Sunday, March 8-10.

It will take place on the museum grounds, 4087 N. Apache Trail. Admittance and parking are free.

A new addition to the annual weekend event is a concert by Domingo DeGrazia and his Spanish guitar band at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the museum amphitheater. Admission is $10 per person.

During the weekend event, artists will demonstrate their pottery-making, woodcarving and painting, weaving and jewelry-making skills. Finished works will be on display and for sale.

“Artisans from the village of Mata Ortiz in northwestern Chihuahua, Mexico, where master potters are creating handmade ceramics, according to a centuries-old method that was re-discovered and perfected by one of the villagers, Juan Quezada, will be in attendance,” a release stated.

“Also on hand will be wood carvers from Oaxaca, Mexico who are famous for practicing the folk art tradition of carving detailed whimsical fantasy animals (alebriges) and painting them in patterns and bright colors, as well as artists creating gorgeous and unique silver filigree jewelry and master weavers.”

For more information, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

The museum is run by the nonprofit Superstition Mountain Historical Society and is open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

