Central Arizona College Business Club hosts March of Dimes fundraiser Feb. 10

The Central Arizona College Business Club is hosting its inaugural Bowling 4 Babies Extravaganza in support of the March of Dimes noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The event will be held at the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle, 16000 N. Maricopa Road in Maricopa.
Participants can bowl and play laser tag with friends and family. There will be pizza, corn-dogs and chicken fingers to eat. Raffle drawings for prizes will happen throughout the afternoon. All proceeds go to the March of Dimes.
March of Dimes’ mission is to prevent, educate and research the cause of premature births.
Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowling-4-babies-tickets-39852908121.