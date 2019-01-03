Manes and Miracles invites all to carnival fundraiser

Manes and Miracles will celebrate its official “full open” by greeting guests at the facility for a carnival fundraiser 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.

There will be food, games, vendors, cotton candy, snow cones, horse rides and a silent auction at the organization’s location, 43421 N. Friend Ave., San Tan Valley.

Manes and Miracles is a nonprofit “committed to providing a top-notch equine-assisted therapy facility,” according to the organization’s website.

“We are dedicated to improving the lives of those in Arizona’s East Valley who have physical, mental and emotional disabilities through the connection they share with our therapy horses and with committed and caring therapists.”

Horse rides during the event will take place in the therapy arena on the sensory track.

Carnival games and activities include face painting, balloon animals, bean bag toss, photo booth, T-shirt tie-dying, teddy tombola, ring toss, balloon darts, sand art and more.

Food trucks will be at the event, and there will be a raffle and silent auction with items that include horse-riding lessons, movie passes, $800 to Big O Tires, auto repair, paint night classes, HVAC services and restaurant gift certificates.

Entry is free. Proceeds from any tickets sold will go toward Manes and Miracles programs and the people the organization serves, according to a release.

Activities are half price for those wearing a Manes and Miracles T-shirt or hat the day of the carnival. Merchandise will be available at the carnival or prior by contacting manesandmiracles@gmail.com.

