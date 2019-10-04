Make a Difference Day slated for Oct. 26

The Apache Junction Community Development Corporation announced it will host the first Make a Difference Day for the community.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. The AJCDC is looking for organizations, non-profits and individuals that have service projects that require community assistance, according to a press release.

The AJCDC has listed the following projects so far: Apache Trail Median Enhancement Project, Think Desert Project and Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Ground Clean up.

These efforts are aimed at cultivating a sense of pride in the Apache Junction Community through landscaping, clean-up and neighborhood enhancements, a release states.

The Apache Junction Community Development Corporation will coordinate with your organization and volunteers to ensure that the required support and resources are available.

Volunteers will meet at Focal Point Park on Make a Difference Day 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26 where snacks, water and volunteer t-shirts will be provided. The service members will then carpool to the designated sites.

