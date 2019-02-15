Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Feb. 22-24 in Apache Junction

The Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, to be held Feb. 22-24 at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., at Tomahawk Road, is a full eight-event rodeo, with professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for prize money beginning at 1:30 p.m. each day. In 2017 entrants received more than $20,400 in prize money. It is a professional rodeo, sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association (gcpra.net).

The classic events include bareback, calf roping, saddlebronc, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping and the crowd favorite of bull riding.

The rodeo annually gets 400-plus entries, enough so that all the team roping will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Slack, for those contestants not in the performances, is 9 a.m. Sunday. There is no charge for admission for the Thursday roping or Sunday slack.

There is a $2 admission charge Saturday and Sunday to enter the AJ Rodeo Grounds and Event Center. Amenities for spectators’ comfort and enjoyment during their visit to Lost Dutchman Days and the Event Center include covered, metal bleachers seating for 2,000 to 2,500 people; and a 1,200-square-foot concession and restroom facility.

Rodeo advance ticket sales — $13 adult and $8 children 10 and under (tickets cost $2 more at the gate) — are available at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, 480-982-3141; or Crazy Horse Saddle Shop, 1484 W. Apache Trail, 480-671-0381.

The rodeo features hundreds of contestants, all of whom put up an entry fee to win the coveted Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo prize money and belt buckles. Entry details at gcpra.net or lostdutchmandays.org.

The carnival tickets for Lost Dutchman Days are for sale 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. They are $20 in advance and $30 at the carnival. Cash only. Each ticket is good for one day only.

Returning for 2019, aspiring rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will get a chance to shine Sunday, Feb. 24, after the main rodeo event. “Mutton bustin’” – riding sheep – for age groups 4-5 and 6-7, will be the featured event in the competition. Helmets and vests provided and required. Entry fee is $20. Sign up at the information booth near the main entrance to the event center on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Bratwurst and beer party

Johnsonville bratwursts, drinks and live entertainment are planned at the noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, Lost Dutchman Days Annual Bratwurst and Beer party at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail.

Entertainment includes the following bands and show times: noon-2 p.m., Hungry 5 Plus Polka; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band; and 5-8 p.m., Grey Wolf.

Entertainment at Event Center

Three days of free entertainment and a Cowboy Church service are planned at the Carnival Stage at the Event Center at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, including:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Pete Byam

1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Weezul Brothers.

4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, Ripple Affect.

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 23, Rodney Wayne.

12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Way Out West.

4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Exit 40 Band.

10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, Cowboy Church with Steve Edwards and the Broken Chair Band.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, Guilty Pleasures Band.

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 Outside the Line.

Rodeo dance

The Lost Dutchman Days rodeo dance with Marble Heart is 7-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail. It is a non-smoking event. Must be 21 years old to attend. Dance admission is $5.

Parade, art show

Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce’s organizers call the annual Lost Dutchman Days Parade the kick-off to Apache Junction’s signature winter event.

The parade is a free event beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in downtown Apache Junction.

The route runs between Idaho Road and Ironwood Drive on Apache Trail.

The parade begins at Phelps Drive and travels westbound toward Ironwood Drive, and then returns.

For more information on the parade, call 480-982-3141 or go to ajchamber.com.

The Apache Junction Soroptimist Club will hold its annual arts and craft fair 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Pinal County Complex, 575 N. Idaho Road, on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road.

