Lost Dutchman Days events start Feb. 22 – team roping, the bratwurst party

Feb 21st, 2018 · by · Comments:

Team roping is held at 11 a.m. the Thursday before the rodeo. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Excited that the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo begins Friday, Feb. 23?
A little known fact is that there is no charge for admission to watch the team-roping competition. It will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.

After the team-roping competition, head over to the Lost Dutchman Days bratwurst party, It  is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman Boulevard). Live entertainment will be provided as follows:

Hungry Five Plus

  • Noon-2 p.m., Hungry 5 Plus, polka.

Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band

  • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band, polka.

Exit 40 Band

  • 5-8 p.m., Exit 40 Band, country, old-time rock ‘n’ roll.

Johnsonville bratwursts, Coors products and soft drinks will be sold with proceeds benefiting local youth charities. Johnsonville bratwursts are a mildly seasoned sausage made using a family recipe brought over from 19th century Austria. Ralph F. and Alice Stayer began making their flavorful sausage in the U.S. in 1945. Johnsonville is still family owned, with its primary production facilities in Johnsonville, Wisconsin. The event is sponsored by the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Committee, Elks Lodge No. 2349, Crescent Crown Distributing (Coors product) and Johnsonville.

For details on the Lost Dutchman Days bratwurst party, call the Elks Lodge at 480-982-2349.

The official 2018 Lost Dutchman Days guide was inserted in the February 2018 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper and is online here

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie