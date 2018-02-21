Lost Dutchman Days events start Feb. 22 – team roping, the bratwurst party

After the team-roping competition, head over to the Lost Dutchman Days bratwurst party, It is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman Boulevard). Live entertainment will be provided as follows:
- Noon-2 p.m., Hungry 5 Plus, polka.
- 2:30-4:30 p.m., Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band, polka.
- 5-8 p.m., Exit 40 Band, country, old-time rock ‘n’ roll.
Johnsonville bratwursts, Coors products and soft drinks will be sold with proceeds benefiting local youth charities. Johnsonville bratwursts are a mildly seasoned sausage made using a family recipe brought over from 19th century Austria. Ralph F. and Alice Stayer began making their flavorful sausage in the U.S. in 1945. Johnsonville is still family owned, with its primary production facilities in Johnsonville, Wisconsin. The event is sponsored by the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Committee, Elks Lodge No. 2349, Crescent Crown Distributing (Coors product) and Johnsonville.
For details on the Lost Dutchman Days bratwurst party, call the Elks Lodge at 480-982-2349.
The official 2018 Lost Dutchman Days guide was inserted in the February 2018 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper and is online here
