Local deputies greet fans of TV reality show at fundraiser

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies featured on the A&E reality show “Live PD” will meet fans 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, for a fundraiser at the Ironwood substation, 40815 N. Ironwood Drive, San Tan Valley.

The money raised will go to PCSO’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund and the PCSO Benevolent Fund.

“This is a great family-friendly event that allows us to have a positive interaction with the deputies who patrol the streets of Pinal County. Law enforcement are your neighbors, and we want people to get to know the men and women who patrol our community,” Sheriff Mark Lamb stated in a release.

“We are also hoping this event will raise money for the men and women who work for the sheriff’s office. PCSO believes family is extremely important, and we make sure we support our own during the worst of times.”

General admission tickets come with photos of deputies. The VIP ticket includes a “fast pass” to meet the deputies.

Bounce houses, food trucks and other activities will be at the event.

Tickets, prices vary, can be purchased at the door or at eventbrite.com.

