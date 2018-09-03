Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter meets Sept. 8

The Apache Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

Daughters of the American Revolution Apache Trail Chapter gave awards earlier this year to school children who designed posters, wrote essays and did other work for a contest honoring those who served in World War I. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The chapter’s Constitution Week Committee will be presenting a program on Constitution Week. The meeting includes brunch.

Reservations are required and the cost of the meal is $17. For more information, including the location, send an e-mail to apachetraildar@yahoo.com.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism, according to a release.

Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations, according to the release.

DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, go to DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

 

