Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter meets Dec. 1

Fun and games at planned for the Saturday, Dec. 1, annual holiday party for the Apache Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and includes brunch. Reservations are required and the cost of the meal is $17. For more information, including the location, email apachetraildar@yahoo.com before Nov. 27.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War, according to the release.

The organization has nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

To learn more about the work of the DAR, visit DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

